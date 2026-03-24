Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2026

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0541 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.9%

AMZD traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. 10,229,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,497. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

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The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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Dividend History for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD)

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