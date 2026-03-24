Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Acquired by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

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Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

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