Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 236.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.1% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $23,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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