Defence (LON:ALRT) Trading 20.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Defence Holdings (LON:ALRT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.25 and last traded at GBX 1.23. Approximately 22,395,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 20,498,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.02.

Defence Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £29.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.84.

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Defence (LON:ALRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.17) EPS for the quarter.

About Defence

Headquartered in London, Defence Holdings PLC is a publicly listed company trading under the stock ticker (ALRT) dedicated to delivering high-performance defence and security solutions for the UK and European markets. Leveraging deep capital-markets expertise and a network of technology partners, the Company intends to develop and acquire advanced sensors, AI-driven analytics, secure communications and autonomous platforms that enhance the operational advantage of its customers across land, sea, air, space and cyber domains.

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