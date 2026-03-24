Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 235685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Dassault Systemes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dassault Systemes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Dassault Systemes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Dassault Systemes Stock Down 2.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systemes

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dassault Systemes stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

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