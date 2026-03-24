CTS (NYSE:CTS) vs. Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Critical Analysis

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) and CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Deswell Industries and CTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A CTS 12.07% 12.14% 8.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Deswell Industries and CTS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deswell Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 CTS 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Deswell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. CTS pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Deswell Industries pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CTS pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Deswell Industries and CTS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deswell Industries $67.61 million 0.75 $11.14 million $0.48 6.63 CTS $541.32 million 2.57 $65.32 million $2.19 22.16

CTS has higher revenue and earnings than Deswell Industries. Deswell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of CTS shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Deswell Industries has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTS has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CTS beats Deswell Industries on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deswell Industries

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Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling. The company produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components for electronic entertainment products, power tools, accessories, and outdoor equipment; cases for flashlights, telephones, printers, scanners; parts for industrial components, and indoor control switches, as well as parts for audio equipment, and cases and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; automobile components; and plastic components of automatic robot. It also provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital and analogue audio mixers, amplifiers, signal processors, audio interfaces, network audio equipment, and speaker enclosures; consumer audio products, such as multi-channel receivers-amplifiers, wired and wireless audio streaming products, and headphones; printed circuit board assemblies; and medical products. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

About CTS

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CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals. In addition, the company offers flow meters, hydrophones, non-destructive testing, sonar, ultrasonic imaging, piezoelectric materials, piezoelectric sense products, and bulk products. Further, it provides eMobility, chassis, current sensors, clutch, brake, position sensors, stroke sensor, seating, speed, throttle, transmission, turbo, temperature sensors, and technical related products. Additionally, the company offers DIP, rotary selector, tactile, rotary DIP, and toggle switches, as well as provides transducer related products. Furthermore, it provides EMI, RFI, and RFI products; specialty and resistors; and frequency control products. The company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturer representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

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