Critical Contrast: Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) vs. Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) and Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Risk and Volatility

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $806.11 million 2.89 $159.61 million $1.46 14.54 Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation $116.67 million 0.00 -$39.00 million ($74.39) 0.00

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 20.10% 6.86% 2.64% Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation -33.43% N/A -4.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Highwoods Properties and Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 1 5 2 0 2.13 Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation 1 0 0 0 1.00

Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus target price of $27.78, suggesting a potential upside of 30.88%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment involves the operation of hotel properties. The Lending segment focuses on loans to small businesses. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

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