Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Holdings Decreased by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Coterra Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 112.9% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,883,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,991,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 287.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,697 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 308.9% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,362,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,883,000 after buying an additional 1,784,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,744,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,746,000 after buying an additional 1,758,859 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.76.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.5%

CTRA stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

Further Reading

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