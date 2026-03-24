Contrasting Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV) & UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS)

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) and Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UL Solutions and Able View Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UL Solutions $3.05 billion 5.66 $325.00 million $1.59 54.10 Able View Global $128.93 million 0.24 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

UL Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Able View Global.

UL Solutions has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able View Global has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Able View Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of UL Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UL Solutions and Able View Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UL Solutions 10.61% 31.62% 12.55% Able View Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UL Solutions and Able View Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UL Solutions 0 6 4 0 2.40 Able View Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

UL Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $87.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.83%. Given UL Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UL Solutions is more favorable than Able View Global.

Summary

UL Solutions beats Able View Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UL Solutions

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UL Solutions Inc. provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators. The Consumer segment offers safety certification testing, ongoing certification, global market access, testing for connectivity, performance and quality, and critical systems advisory and training services, as well as product market acceptance and risk mitigation services for customers in the consumer products end markets comprising consumer electronics, medical devices, information technologies, appliances, HVAC, lighting, and retail, as well as consumer applications, such as new mobility, smart products, and 5G. The Software and Advisory segment provide software and technical advisory services that enable customers to manage regulatory requirements, deliver supply chain transparency, and operationalize sustainability for regulated industries, including life sciences, supply chain regulations, transparency needs, and new ESG and sustainability requirements. It offers ULTRUS software brand to help customers improve speed to market, sustainability and safety. UL Solutions Inc. was formerly known as UL Inc. and changed its name to UL Solutions Inc. in June 2022. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East. UL Solutions Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ULSE Inc.

About Able View Global

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Able View Global Inc. operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

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