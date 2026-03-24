Comparing Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) & Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Meritage Hospitality Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $13.90 million 0.34 -$2.67 million ($1.37) -0.24 Meritage Hospitality Group $668.80 million 0.03 $7.80 million ($1.65) -1.55

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Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Meritage Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yoshiharu Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -23.83% -152.58% -18.17% Meritage Hospitality Group -1.28% -6.70% -1.03%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group beats Yoshiharu Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

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Yoshiharu Global Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

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Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. It is also involved in franchising activities. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

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