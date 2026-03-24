Comparing Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) & NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of NET Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Risk & Volatility

NET Power has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A 70.31% 23.17% Advantage Energy 8.03% 3.30% 1.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NET Power and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NET Power and Advantage Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A -$578.63 million ($7.32) -0.24 Advantage Energy $500.25 million 2.81 $37.97 million $0.22 38.23

Advantage Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NET Power and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 1 1 1 0 2.00 Advantage Energy 0 3 3 1 2.71

NET Power currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.90%. Given NET Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NET Power is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats NET Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

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NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Advantage Energy

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Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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