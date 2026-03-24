Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Stock Holdings Lifted by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,390,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 242.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,324,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,962,000 after buying an additional 3,768,784 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3,052.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,485 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,077,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,294,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,412 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $9,223,659.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,073.70. This trade represents a 63.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,978,213.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. This trade represents a 54.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:CL opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $74.54 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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