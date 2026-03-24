CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

CLP Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $8.91. CLP shares last traded at $9.4350, with a volume of 3,839 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of CLP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded CLP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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CLP Stock Up 0.4%

CLP Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

(Get Free Report)

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: CLPHY) is an investor‑owned electric utility headquartered in Hong Kong. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as the retailing of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. CLP’s generation portfolio is diversified across conventional and low‑carbon technologies, and the company supplements its core utility operations with energy services such as demand management, distributed energy solutions and infrastructure development.

Founded in the early 20th century as China Light & Power, CLP has developed into one of the region’s long‑standing power companies and conducts operations and investments across the Asia‑Pacific region.

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