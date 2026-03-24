Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$35.62 and last traded at C$35.22, with a volume of 4495191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.67.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80. The firm has a market cap of C$65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of C$10.88 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.2619279 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

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