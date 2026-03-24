Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $9.00. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 735 shares traded.

Cellcom Israel Stock Up 12.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.28 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.98%.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is a leading provider of wireless telecommunications services in Israel. Established in 1994 and headquartered in Netanya, the company operates one of the country’s most extensive cellular networks. Through its infrastructure, Cellcom delivers voice, messaging and data solutions to a broad customer base that includes individual consumers, small businesses and large enterprises.

The company’s core offerings encompass mobile voice plans, high-speed 4G and 5G data connectivity, international roaming and value-added content services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.