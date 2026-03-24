Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Head-To-Head Survey

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and Catalyst Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 2 3 1 2.83 Catalyst Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Catalyst Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Catalyst Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $452.93 million 3.19 $110.68 million $2.36 13.93 Catalyst Bancorp $23.69 million 2.88 $2.05 million $0.56 29.63

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Catalyst Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 15.15% 9.12% 0.83% Catalyst Bancorp 13.26% 2.53% 0.74%

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Catalyst Bancorp on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, the company invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, it offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; federal deposit insurance corporation insurance; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services for small and medium sized businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Catalyst Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

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