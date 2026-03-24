Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2014774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada Carbon Stock Down 33.3%

The company has a market cap of C$2.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Canada Carbon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Bolero Resources Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.