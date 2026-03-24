California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.39 and last traded at $66.2470, with a volume of 229009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on California Resources from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Get California Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on California Resources

California Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.67 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 9.89%.The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Resources news, COO Omar Hayat sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,515,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 82,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,885.32. This represents a 21.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Gould sold 24,347 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $1,514,626.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,916.77. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 72,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,636,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in California Resources by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 82.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is an independent exploration and production company focused exclusively on developing oil and natural gas assets in California. Headquartered in Newport Beach, the company engages in hydraulic fracturing, well completions, reservoir management and enhanced recovery operations to produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

CRC’s operations are concentrated in three core regions: the Los Angeles Basin, the Ventura Basin and the San Joaquin Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.