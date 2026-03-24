Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,416 shares, an increase of 742.8% from the February 26th total of 5,982 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,419 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,419 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Performance
SMRI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. 1,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,026. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $493.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91.
About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF
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