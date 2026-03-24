Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,416 shares, an increase of 742.8% from the February 26th total of 5,982 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,419 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,419 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Performance

SMRI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. 1,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,026. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $493.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Bushido Capital US Equity ETF alerts:

About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach. SMRI was launched on Sep 14, 2023 and is issued by Bushido.

Receive News & Ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.