Brokerages Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Price Target at $50.00

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. B. Riley Financial raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

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YETI Trading Up 5.8%

YETI stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. YETI has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.77.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $583.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.43 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.53%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.770-2.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 2,079.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of YETI by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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