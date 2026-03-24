Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) PT at $295.36

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.8182.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $289.30 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $483,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,065 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,850. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 163,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $10,025,731. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 68.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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