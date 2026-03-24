Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Price Target at $275.69

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.6923.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of ITW stock opened at $262.77 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $303.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.49 and its 200-day moving average is $260.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. The trade was a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

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Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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