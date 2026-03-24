Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) PT at $228.36

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.3636.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $208.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Trading Up 5.5%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $182.63 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $171.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.41 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.70%.Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

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