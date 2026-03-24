Brokerages Set C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Price Target at $15.87

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.8667.

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Institutional Trading of C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 219,294 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $1,901,278.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 722,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,878.54. The trade was a 23.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Bradley Ehikian sold 234,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $3,185,488.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 924,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,443.44. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 1,836,610 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,517 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 683.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in C3.ai by 839.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Price Performance

C3.ai stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.05. C3.ai has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $30.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 141.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

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C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company’s core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

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