Brokerages Set Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Price Target at $11.63

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.6286.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 6.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE AESI opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,421,210 shares in the company, valued at $88,906,095.80. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $105,072.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 567,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,389.88. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 238,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,472 in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,243 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 5,366,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 204,268 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,186,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,349,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after buying an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,242,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 155,028 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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