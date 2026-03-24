Brokerages Set Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Target Price at $67.67

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.1111.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ashland from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ashland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $62.00 target price on Ashland in a report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. Ashland has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.42 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Ashland’s payout ratio is -10.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 3,673.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of performance and process-critical additives, ingredients and technologies. Its portfolio spans performance additives for coatings, adhesives and sealants; specialty ingredients for personal care and pharmaceutical applications; and process aids used in water treatment and other industrial processes. Ashland aims to address customer challenges by delivering tailored solutions that improve product performance, processing efficiency and sustainability outcomes.

Founded in 1924 as the Ashland Oil & Refining Company, the firm gradually expanded into the specialty chemicals sector over the second half of the 20th century.

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