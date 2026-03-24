Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $160.53 and last traded at $160.8850. 532,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,401,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.71.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

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