Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$39.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) received a C$39.00 price target from stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their target price on Boralex from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.57.

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Boralex Stock Up 9.4%

Boralex stock traded up C$2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,347. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$23.48 and a 12 month high of C$33.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. Boralex had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of C$258.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.3383764 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

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Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the sale of energy through long-term contracts to customers in Canada, France, and the United States.

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