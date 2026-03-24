Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading 15.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 283,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 202,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Further Reading

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