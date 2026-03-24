BMO Capital Markets Lowers Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $58.00

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

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Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.41. 1,245,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,319. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.07. Carlyle Group has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $69.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $23,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,399,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,015,381.92. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 937.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 51,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Carlyle Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,144,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 332,533 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

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The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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