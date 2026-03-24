BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Price

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. TD Cowen cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.8%

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.15. 3,795,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,719,172. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $153.87.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 43,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.90 per share, with a total value of $4,514,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,583.30. The trade was a 2,733.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Nuttall bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,503,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. The trade was a 0.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 393,872 shares of company stock worth $40,090,679 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,715,929,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,907,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $352,038,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,216,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,515,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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