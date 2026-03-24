B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.38. B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BMRRY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 4.2%
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail is a leading discount variety retailer operating primarily in the United Kingdom and France. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of value-focused merchandise, including groceries, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal items, homewares, DIY and gardening supplies, and pet care. By sourcing products directly from manufacturers and maintaining a lean cost structure, B&M aims to deliver everyday low prices to its customers.
Headquartered in Liverpool, England, B&M traces its origins back to the late 1970s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
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