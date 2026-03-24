BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Releases Earnings Results

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

BioCardia Price Performance

Shares of BioCardia stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. 40,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.60. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.20.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCardia by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel cell-based therapies for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company’s core focus lies in advancing regenerative medicine approaches that address both chronic heart failure and acute myocardial infarction. BioCardia leverages proprietary delivery technologies to optimize the targeted administration of therapeutic cells directly into the heart muscle.

The company’s flagship products include the Helix Transendocardial Delivery System and the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System.

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