BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Here’s Why

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $16.8090. Approximately 98,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 752,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIOA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioAge Labs in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BioAge Labs from $15.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioAge Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

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BioAge Labs Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.21.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kristen Fortney sold 233,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $4,223,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 976,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,702,315.88. This represents a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $531,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $441,437.60. This represents a 54.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,168. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAge Labs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioAge Labs by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAge Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

BioAge Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

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