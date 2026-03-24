Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Trading Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.55 and last traded at $74.2080. 49,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 267,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLLN. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Billiontoone in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “sell (d)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Billiontoone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Billiontoone in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Billiontoone to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Billiontoone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

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Billiontoone Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 348.12.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Billiontoone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLLN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Billiontoone in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Catalio Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,087,000.

About Billiontoone

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BillionToOne (NASDAQ: BLLN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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