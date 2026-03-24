Belden Inc $BDC Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Belden were worth $25,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,893,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,483,000 after purchasing an additional 93,274 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 380.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Belden from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Belden from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Belden Price Performance

BDC stock opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.43. Belden Inc has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.15. Belden had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $720.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.38%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, CAO Doug Zink sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $194,509.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,842.32. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $384,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,530. This represents a 10.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,891 shares of company stock valued at $639,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

See Also

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