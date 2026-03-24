Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Down 97.6% in March

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,340 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the February 26th total of 565,479 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Beazley to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beazley to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Beazley Price Performance

Beazley Company Profile

Shares of BZLYF stock remained flat at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826. Beazley has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02.

(Get Free Report)

Beazley PLC is a specialist insurer and reinsurer headquartered in London, operating as a Lloyd’s syndicate manager (Syndicate 2623) and a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange. Established in 1986, Beazley has built a reputation for underwriting expertise across a range of specialty lines, offering tailored risk solutions to clients worldwide. The company’s shares trade in the United States on the OTC market under the ticker BZLYF.

The firm’s core business activities span five principal divisions: Property, Marine, Political Risk & Crisis Management, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines.

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