BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 227,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 111,379 shares.The stock last traded at $6.61 and had previously closed at $6.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BB Seguridade Participacoes currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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BB Seguridade Participacoes Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.09 million. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a net margin of 87.29% and a return on equity of 80.16%. Research analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participacoes Company Profile

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BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.

The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).

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