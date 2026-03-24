Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,903 shares, an increase of 1,038.4% from the February 26th total of 255 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPHLY traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.73. The company had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.66. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a twelve month low of C$32.50 and a twelve month high of C$52.02.

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Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

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Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) is one of the Philippines’ oldest and largest universal banks, offering an integrated suite of financial solutions to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Headquartered in Makati City, the bank provides traditional banking services alongside digital channels, serving millions of Filipinos through its expansive branch and ATM network as well as online platforms.

Founded in 1851 as El Banco Español Filipino de Isabel II, BPI holds the distinction of being the first bank established in the Philippines.

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