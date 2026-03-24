Banc of California, Inc. $BANC Stock Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,137 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 517,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $27,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 243.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,430,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banc of California by 45.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,053,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,914 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter worth approximately $17,400,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 265.8% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,184,000 after purchasing an additional 992,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,410,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,024,000 after purchasing an additional 957,693 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Banc of California Price Performance

NYSE BANC opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.73. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.41 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.59%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Banc of California from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

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Banc of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, N.A. is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Santa Ana, California, offering a broad spectrum of banking products and services to corporate and individual customers. The bank focuses on serving middle-market businesses, professional service firms, real estate investors and developers, and entrepreneurs throughout California. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, treasury management services, commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, lines of credit and Small Business Administration lending, complemented by cash management and online banking solutions.

Operating a network of branches and lending offices concentrated in both Southern and Northern California, Banc of California seeks to support local businesses and communities with personalized service and regional expertise.

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