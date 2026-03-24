Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.5286, with a volume of 559601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Auto Trader Group Trading Down 3.2%

About Auto Trader Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

(Get Free Report)

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace operating primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Through its flagship consumer-facing website and mobile applications, the company connects private buyers and sellers with franchised and independent motor dealers. It facilitates the listing of new and used vehicles, offering rich multimedia adverts that include photos, video walk-arounds, and detailed specifications.

In addition to its core marketplace, Auto Trader provides a suite of value-added services for both consumers and dealer partners.

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