Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 495 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the February 26th total of 3,267 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,760 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,760 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.1%

ATLCL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,391. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

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Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer financial services, specializing in private-label credit and loyalty programs, installment loans and payment solutions. The company partners with banks and retail and service-based merchants—including automotive dealerships, furniture retailers and healthcare providers—to underwrite and administer credit products that cater to consumers with less-established credit histories.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Atlanticus leverages proprietary underwriting technology to originate, acquire and service installment loans through its direct-to-consumer online platform, and manages portfolio servicing for co-branded credit card programs across the United States.

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