ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,413.28 and last traded at $1,399.42. 1,743,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,861,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,369.62.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Santander cut shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Trading Up 2.2%

The firm has a market cap of $550.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,394.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,156.77.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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