Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 218.50 and last traded at GBX 219.06, with a volume of 943873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trading Down 2.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £370.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.27 and a beta of 0.50.

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Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 0.64 EPS for the quarter. Ashoka India Equity Investment had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA

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