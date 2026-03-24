Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Down 94.0% in March

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,411 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the February 26th total of 57,162 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,362 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 53,362 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

AMNF traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 10,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,022. The stock has a market cap of $318.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.09. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

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Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 24.52%.The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Armanino Foods of Distinction in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armanino Foods of Distinction presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

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Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle. It also provides frozen pasta, which includes beef cannelloni, cheese manicotti, cheese stuffed shells, cheese tortellini; pasta sheets, potato gnocchi, and tricolor cheese tortellini, as well as beef, butternut squash, four cheese, cheese and spinach, and wild mushroom ravioli; and various sauces, comprising creamy garlic, alfresco, Bolognese, chimichurri, harissa, and romesco.

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