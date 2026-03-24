Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.4430, with a volume of 191539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

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Archrock Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.29. Archrock had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $377.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $382,573.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,792.18. This represents a 27.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archrock

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock’s offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company’s core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

Further Reading

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