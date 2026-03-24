APN Resources (LON:APN) Announces Earnings Results

APN Resources (LON:APN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Here are the key takeaways from APN Resources’ conference call:

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Strong H1 financial performance — revenue up 57% to £74.5m , adjusted EBITDA margin 28.9%, EPS £0.062 and net cash £26.4m, with management twice raising guidance and now targeting £140m for FY2026.

— revenue up to , adjusted EBITDA margin 28.9%, EPS £0.062 and net cash £26.4m, with management twice raising guidance and now targeting for FY2026. Capacity and infrastructure investment underway — phase III production expansion (live late summer 2026) will increase sales capacity to ~£300m and a new global distribution/head office (operational Feb 2027) plus fit-outs bring total near-term CapEx to ~£5.5–6.0m.

underway — phase III production expansion (live late summer 2026) will increase sales capacity to ~£300m and a new global distribution/head office (operational Feb 2027) plus fit-outs bring total near-term CapEx to ~£5.5–6.0m. Geopolitical shipping risk — ongoing Middle East conflict has disrupted routes and may reduce H2 volumes into the region; management is rerouting shipments (including overland via Turkey) and currently maintains FY guidance but acknowledges short-term logistics risk.

— ongoing Middle East conflict has disrupted routes and may reduce H2 volumes into the region; management is rerouting shipments (including overland via Turkey) and currently maintains FY guidance but acknowledges short-term logistics risk. Product innovation and retail expansion driving mainstream growth — NPD-led listings in major grocers (Tesco, Morrisons), formats broadening (creatine gummies, multiple AB formats), with non-whey sales +83% and Latin America sales +110%, supporting continued market-share gains.

APN Resources Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of APN Resources stock opened at GBX 214 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £535.00 million and a P/E ratio of 25.48. APN Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 104.18 and a 12-month high of GBX 261. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 price target on shares of APN Resources in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of APN Resources in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 target price on shares of APN Resources in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 251.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on APN

APN Resources Company Profile

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Applied Nutrition plc (LSE: APN) is a leading sports nutrition, health and wellness brand, which formulates and creates nutrition products with a stated aim of being the world’s most trusted and innovative brand in the market.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group sells products in over 85 countries worldwide and has a diverse product range, targeting elite athletes, gym goers and health-conscious consumers. Applied Nutrition has developed and launched four ranges under the umbrella of the Applied Nutrition brand – Applied Nutrition, ABE, BodyFuel, and Endurance.

Further Reading

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