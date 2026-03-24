APA (NASDAQ:APA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Evercore raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $40.00. Evercore currently has a neutral rating on the stock. APA traded as high as $41.27 and last traded at $41.2190, with a volume of 2316708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

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Insider Activity

Key Headlines Impacting APA

In other news, Director Matthew Regis Bob sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $833,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,349.82. This trade represents a 77.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

Institutional Trading of APA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in APA by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,171,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,032 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 157.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after buying an additional 1,869,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of APA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,425,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,010,000 after buying an additional 1,864,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in APA by 13.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,030,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in APA by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,462,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Up 5.2%

The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. APA had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

About APA

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APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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