APA (NASDAQ:APA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Evercore raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $40.00. Evercore currently has a neutral rating on the stock. APA traded as high as $41.27 and last traded at $41.2190, with a volume of 2316708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APA
Insider Activity
Key Headlines Impacting APA
Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded APA from “underweight” to “equal weight” citing a better gas‑marketing outlook and LNG‑linked price contracts — a catalyst investors see as supporting near‑term cash flow and contract upside. Barclays upgrades APA stock rating on gas marketing outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Another note raised APA’s price target to $38.00, reflecting some analysts updating models after recent strength — this supports arguments that analyst estimates are moving higher. APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $38.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage piece examines whether APA’s recent multi‑year run (YTD and 1‑year gains large) leaves value fully priced; useful context for investors weighing further upside vs. valuation risk. Is It Too Late To Consider APA (APA) After Its Strong Multi‑Year Share Price Run?
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/trader commentary highlights APA’s strong uptrend and notes that momentum reversals would be used as exit signals by some traders — relevant for short‑term trading decisions. Stock Of The Day: When Will APA Corp Reverse?
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data is effectively zero in the latest print (appears anomalous); low reported shorts would limit short‑squeeze dynamics but may reflect reporting quirks — treat as uncertain.
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling reported: an APA director sold roughly $833k of stock, which can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for sentiment among insiders. Insider Selling: APA (NASDAQ:APA) Director Sells $833,290.00 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $30 but kept a “sell” rating, and Barclays’ $35 target also sits below the current share price — these conservative targets and lingering sell ratings signal continued analyst caution and cap upside in some models. Goldman Sachs adjusts APA’s price target to $30 from $29, keeps sell rating
Institutional Trading of APA
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in APA by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,171,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,032 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 157.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after buying an additional 1,869,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of APA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,425,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,010,000 after buying an additional 1,864,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in APA by 13.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,030,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in APA by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,462,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
APA Stock Up 5.2%
The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.
APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. APA had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
APA Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.
About APA
APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.
In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.
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