Analysts Set Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT at $19.30

Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Fiverr International Price Performance

FVRR opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $34.13.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.98 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 26.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,690,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 566,636 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 1,064,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 35,841 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 750,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after buying an additional 126,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after buying an additional 76,075 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

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