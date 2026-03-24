Analysts Set AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Price Target at $9.25

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JonesTrading boosted their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.25 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.7%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 173.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market cap of $241.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.67.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 10.13%. Research analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.6%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that primarily focuses on investing in U.S. residential mortgage assets. The firm seeks to generate current income for its shareholders by acquiring a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. As an externally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), AG Mortgage Investment Trust aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through active portfolio management and interest rate hedging strategies.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, including so-called “jumbo” prime ARMs, as well as Agency and non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

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