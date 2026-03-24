Analysts Set AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Price Target at $9.25

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2026

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITTGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JonesTrading boosted their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.25 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 173.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of MITT stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market cap of $241.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.67.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 10.13%. Research analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.6%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that primarily focuses on investing in U.S. residential mortgage assets. The firm seeks to generate current income for its shareholders by acquiring a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. As an externally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), AG Mortgage Investment Trust aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through active portfolio management and interest rate hedging strategies.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, including so-called “jumbo” prime ARMs, as well as Agency and non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

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